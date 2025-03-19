NSD’s Adirang Mahotsav 2025 to be held from March 21-23

The National School of Drama (NSD) is set to host the seventh edition of Adirang Mahotsav 2025, a grand celebration of the rich and diverse art, culture, and heritage of India’s tribal communities, from March 21 to 23, in the national capital.

This vibrant festival serves as a unique platform for showcasing the theatrical, musical, dance, and craft traditions that have flourished in tribal societies for centuries. Bringing together around 300 tribal artists from rural India, Adirang Mahotsav will highlight their timeless artistry, deep-rooted spirituality, and exceptional craftsmanship.

The festival will feature a vibrant array of 15 dance and music performances representing 13 states, alongside a captivating showcase of tribal craftsmanship from 11 states.

A standout highlight of the event will be two enthralling theater performances. ‘Bir Birsa,’ hailing from Jharkhand, honors the legacy of the legendary tribal idol Birsa Munda. Meanwhile, ‘Bana Guda’ from Odisha weaves an enchanting tale of bravery and folklore.

Chittaranjan Tripathy, Director of the NSD, enlightened in a press conference that, ‘Adirang Mahotsav is not just a celebration of art and culture’, he said.

‘It is an opportunity to showcase the deep-rooted connection between India’s tribal populations and the natural world, along with the timeless wisdom they embody’, Tripathy added further.