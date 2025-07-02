SMPK upgrades container handling capacity

Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata (SMPK) today announced a significant upgrade to its container handling capabilities with the deployment of two additional high-capacity Mobile Harbour Cranes (MHCs) at Netaji Subhas Dock (NSD) within the Kolkata Dock System (KDS).

This strategic enhancement will bring the total number of MHCs at KDS to six (6), marking a substantial boost in operational efficiency and a reduction in vessel turnaround time.

Advertisement

The new MHCs, to be deployed by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ), are electricity-powered, underscoring SMPK’s commitment to eco-friendly and sustainable port operations. To support this initiative, KDS is also establishing dedicated high-capacity electric power supply facilities within the dock premises.

Advertisement

Rathendra Raman, chairman, SMP Kolkata, emphasised the importance of this development. “The deployment of these energy-efficient, electric mobile harbour cranes represents a paradigm shift in our operational approach,” Mr Raman stated. “This will go a long way in strengthening Kolkata’s position as a sustainable and pivotal container handling hub on the eastern seaboard, increasing KDS’s capacity up to 7.5 lakh TEUs (twenty equivalent unit) in the FY 2025-2026. In 2024-2025, Kolkata Dock System (KDS) handled 6.19 lakh TEUs.