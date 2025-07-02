Notorious insterstate robber held in Delhi after being injured in encounter

Following an encounter, Lalit, a notorious and wanted interstate robber for several criminal cases, was arrested in the wee hours of Wednesday for his involvement, the Delhi Police said.

The cops mentioned that Lalit, 32, was an active in South Delhi with over 18 criminal cases registered against him. “He was earlier sentenced to 14-year imprisonment in an armed robbery case and has been declared a Proclaimed Offender in two other robbery cases,” they added.

Aishwarya Sharma, Additional Commissioner of Police, said, “A joint operation was launched by the Special Task Force (STF) of the South East District Police and the Sunlight Colony police station near the Sarai Kale Khan bus stand area of Delhi.”

“The accused is involved in over two a dozen criminal cases and has been declared ‘fugitive’ by the court in many cases. He was sentenced to 14 years imprisonment in a criminal case registered in Saket police station,” Sharma in her statement added.

She continued by saying, “The Delhi Police have also recovered a state-of-the-art semi-automatic pistol and four live cartridges from his possession.”

“On the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, we received credible intelligence regarding the movement of the interstate criminal,” said mentioned the Addl. CP, adding. Acting on the input, a team intensified technical and manual surveillance. Subsequently, on Tuesday, they received specific information that Lalit was present near Sarai Kale Khan ISBT in a bid to shift his hideout to evade arrest.

With this lead, at approximately 1:55 am, the team intercepted the suspect while he was riding a motorcycle en route to Waste to Wonder Park from Sarai Kale Khan ISBT.

When signalled to stop and surrender by the officers, he opened fire directly at the team. As one of his bullets hit the bulletproof jacket of a police officer, the team fired back back at him. As the accused sustained a bullet injury on his left leg in the retaliatory fire the team overpowered and took him to a hospital for medical treatment, Sharma added.

Further investigation into this case is underway.