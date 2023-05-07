Follow Us:
  1. Home » Cities » Notorious cyber fraudster Sanjeev Kumar held from Bharatpur

Notorious cyber fraudster Sanjeev Kumar held from Bharatpur

Police raids were carried out at Nuh in Haryana and Deeg in Rajasthan which led to the apprehension of nine more cyber criminals, said Defense PRO here last night.

Statesman News Service | Jaipur | May 7, 2023 2:12 pm

Fraudster held in Odisha for duping police job aspirants

(Representational Image)

Sanjeev Kumar, 30 years old notorious cyber fraudster has been arrested  by Military Intelligence Unit, Southern Command, from Bharatpur, and was jointly interrogated by police teams of Haryana, UP, Rajasthan and Military Intelligence, Pune.
Police raids were carried out at Nuh in Haryana and Deeg in Rajasthan which led to the apprehension of nine more cyber criminals, said Defense PRO here last night.

 

So far several fabricated military identity/canteen cards, PAN and Aadhaar cards, over three dozens mobiles, 206 SIM cards and seven laptops have been recovered from the raids.

As per cyber crime complaint portal, the arrested fraudster duped more than 60 innocent individuals. An FIR against him is lodged at Sarojini nagar Police Station, Mathura. Further investigation is on.

TAGS :

Related Latest News

Aircraft crashes near Bharatpur in Rajasthan
Swaroop Sampat remembers Sanjeev Kumar from his early days
'Sanjeev kumar-The Actor We All Loved' now gets a special place in Sanjeev Kumar Auditorium