Notorious cyber fraudster Sanjeev Kumar held from Bharatpur

Sanjeev Kumar, 30 years old notorious cyber fraudster has been arrested by Military Intelligence Unit, Southern Command, from Bharatpur, and was jointly interrogated by police teams of Haryana, UP, Rajasthan and Military Intelligence, Pune.

Police raids were carried out at Nuh in Haryana and Deeg in Rajasthan which led to the apprehension of nine more cyber criminals, said Defense PRO here last night.