Notorious cyber fraudster Sanjeev Kumar held from Bharatpur

Sanjeev Kumar, 30 years old notorious cyber fraudster has been arrested by Military Intelligence Unit, Southern Command, from Bharatpur, and was jointly interrogated by police teams of Haryana, UP, Rajasthan and Military Intelligence, Pune.
Police raids were carried out at Nuh in Haryana and Deeg in Rajasthan which led to the apprehension of nine more cyber criminals, said Defense PRO here last night.
So far several fabricated military identity/canteen cards, PAN and Aadhaar cards, over three dozens mobiles, 206 SIM cards and seven laptops have been recovered from the raids.
As per cyber crime complaint portal, the arrested fraudster duped more than 60 innocent individuals. An FIR against him is lodged at Sarojini nagar Police Station, Mathura. Further investigation is on.