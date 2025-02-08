No sympathy for man who crushed AAP workers’ dreams: Kumar Vishwas on Kejriwal

We’ll make Yamuna identity of Delhi: PM after BJP’s historic win
Assuring Delhiites of returning their love with development, Modi said CAG report would be presented in the first assembly session by the BJP government to expose the AAP.
Former AAP leader and poet Kumar Vishwas, on Saturday, took a veiled
dig at Arvind Kejriwal’s electoral defeat from the New Delhi assembly
segment, saying he has no sympathy for the man who crushed dreams of
AAP workers.
Talking to the media, Vishwas congratulated the BJP for its electoral
victory and alleged that countless children, youth, and elderly once
believed in the dream of a corruption-free India and had high hopes
but were betrayed by Kejriwal for his personal gains.
“I have no sympathy for the man who crushed the dreams of AAP party
workers. Delhi is now free from him. He used those dreams for his
personal ambitions and today, justice has been delivered,” Vishwas
told a news agency.
Commenting on Manish Sisodia losing from Jangpura, the
poet-turned-politician said, “When we got the news of Manish Sisodia
losing from Jangpura, my wife, who is apolitical, cried on hearing
this,” he said.
