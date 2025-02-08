No sympathy for man who crushed AAP workers’ dreams: Kumar Vishwas on Kejriwal

Former AAP leader and poet Kumar Vishwas, on Saturday, took a veiled

dig at Arvind Kejriwal’s electoral defeat from the New Delhi assembly

segment, saying he has no sympathy for the man who crushed dreams of

AAP workers.

Talking to the media, Vishwas congratulated the BJP for its electoral

victory and alleged that countless children, youth, and elderly once

believed in the dream of a corruption-free India and had high hopes

but were betrayed by Kejriwal for his personal gains.

“I have no sympathy for the man who crushed the dreams of AAP party

workers. Delhi is now free from him. He used those dreams for his

personal ambitions and today, justice has been delivered,” Vishwas

told a news agency.

Commenting on Manish Sisodia losing from Jangpura, the

poet-turned-politician said, “When we got the news of Manish Sisodia

losing from Jangpura, my wife, who is apolitical, cried on hearing

this,” he said.