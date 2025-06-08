No slum demolition without providing housing, legal action on rumours: CM

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday refuted the rumours being spread regarding slum demolitions, assuring that none of such establishments will be brought down without providing permanent housing to their residents.

She reiterated her government’s commitment to ensuring that every resident of Delhi’s slums has access to basic amenities such as clean water, proper roads, public toilets, and parks, so that no citizen is left behind in the journey of development.

The CM, who inspected and inaugurated various projects for slums in North West Delhi, stated that FIRs will be filed and strict action will be taken against those spreading false information about demolitions.

Gupta clarified that most anti-encroachment actions are being carried out in compliance with court orders and are targeting illegal occupations that are obstructing traffic or hindering public movement.

The CM emphasised that people living in JJ clusters also have the right to live with dignity, and the Delhi government is committed to working towards this goal.

On this occasion, Gupta inaugurated the construction work of a Jan Suvidha Kendra (public convenience centre) with a capacity of 24 persons at the JJ Cluster, Outer Ring Road, at Nehru Camp in Haiderpur.

According to the CM, this Jan Suvidha Kendra is not only important from a hygiene and health perspective but also marks a significant step towards the government’s vision of a “SwacchDelhi, SwasthaDelhi.”

She said this centre will help address the long-standing issue of toilet shortage in the area and will particularly benefit women, senior citizens, and children by providing clean and safe facilities.

Additionally, she also inspected a proposed site in the adjoining area where another Jan Suvidha Kendra with a capacity of 20 people is planned to be constructed on vacant MCD land.

She directed the officials concerned to begin the construction work at the earliest so that residents can have more accessible sanitation and public convenience facilities.

Gupta has emphasised that the government’s goal is not just redevelopment, but also improving the standard of living of slum dwellers.

She stated that the redevelopment of all slums in Delhi will be carried out in a phased manner, with proper sewer lines and drainage system installations to resolve the problems of waterlogging and unhygienic conditions.

To promote public health and sanitation, community toilets and bathing facilities will be constructed at key public locations, with an emphasis on their regular maintenance.

The CM added that a robust solid waste management system will also be developed, and vehicles will be deployed to ensure timely and efficient waste disposal across slums.