No rain in Delhi even as overcast conditions persist; IMD explains phenomenon

Delhi has been witnessing overcast conditions with high humidity levels and surge in temperature; however, despite a yellow alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city did not witness any rain on Thursday.

According to the IMD, the city did not witnessed rain due to the persistence of south-easterly winds due to east-west seasonal trough, convergence line running to the south of the city due to which there was consistently moisture incursion to the city, causing low to medium clouds with scattered light to very light rainfall during the period.

On the advancement of southwest monsoon, the meteorological office said the middle level, upper level wind and circulation pattern was dominated by anti-cyclonic circulation over the region which inhibited the advance of the monsoon towards Delhi and the same is the pattern was observed over the Southwest Uttar Pradesh and adjoining region of Haryana and Rajasthan.

It added that this pattern is likely to change during next 3-4 days in the region with the movement of the seasonal east-west oriented trough towards the north and the weakening of middle and upper level anti-cyclonic circulation over the region.

The city’s maximum temperature on Thursday stood at 38 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 28.6 degrees Celsius.

The city also recorded ‘satisfactory’ air quality with a reading of 95, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB)’s daily AQI bulletin.