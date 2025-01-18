No attack, just drama to evade people’s questions:Sachdeva

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva on Saturday reacting to AAP’s claim of attack on their national convener Arvind Kejriwal, said that his party has repeatedly been saying since September last that as the polls draw closer, Kejriwal will allegedly create stories of such attempts on himself, while the BJP leader alleged that today AAP supremo has proven this by purportedly staging a drama.

He said that it was unfortunate that AAP chief and party’s candidate from New Delhi seat, on Saturday allegedly spread lies about being attacked with stones, just to avoid questions from the locals.

The BJP leader further claimed that in a bid to escape the place when people came up with questions, he sped away in his vehicle, allegedly injuring one or two local citizens who are BJP supporters.

He said it is ironic that the AAP chief is so arrogant in defending his actions that he neither wants to answer questions from the public during gatherings, nor from the BJP during press conferences.

The Delhi BJP chief added that even the Delhi Police has clarified that no attack occurred on Kejriwal, while there was only slogan-shouting from both sides during his meeting.

There have been several occasions in the past when the BJP has criticized the AAP chief over such incidents, raising questions as to why such alleged incidents happen with him, and then his party starts blaming the saffron party.