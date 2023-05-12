Follow Us:

  NHRC seeks ATR on migrant workers' ordeal trekking 1,000 kms

NHRC seeks ATR on migrant workers’ ordeal trekking 1,000 kms

The destitute migrant workers were forced to walk and hitch-hike on their way home in Koraput from Bengaluru.

Statesman News Service | BHUBANESWAR | May 12, 2023 2:40 pm

NHRC (File Photo)

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought an Action Taken Report (ATR) from the district collector (DC) of Odisha’s Koraput district on the issue of poor migrant workers forced to walk and hitch-hike from Bengaluru to Koraput.

The three destitute migrant workers had to trek a distance of 1,000 km on their way home in Koraput from Bengaluru. It was a seven-day ordeal for the hapless migrants. The unsavory episode had grabbed the spotlight last month.

Acting on a petition filed by activist Radhakanta Tripathy, the NHRC sought detailed reply within four weeks. The petition pointed out that the distress migration is a chronic problem in the district. Workers were not paid wages and were forced to migrate to their native place and walk from Bengaluru to Koraput.

