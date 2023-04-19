NHRC notice to Centre, Odisha on children forced into beggary

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has directed the Secretary, Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment and the Secretary, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment of Odisha government to submit a detailed report within four weeks on children falling prey to abominable practice of forced beggary.

The NHRC passed the order adjudicating a petition filed by a Supreme Court lawyer and rights activist, Radhakanta Tripathy.

Poor children, women and differently-abled persons are being forced into beggary, Tripathy stated in the petition citing two instances of beggary with children being forced to beg by their alcoholic fathers.