NHRC asks Odisha, Telangana to act tough on bonded labour practice

Expressing concern over the disturbing cases of bonded labour, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has directed the chief secretaries of Odisha and Telangana governments to take steps to ensure basic human rights of migrant workers.

The apex rights panel asked both the state governments to ensure that immediate appropriate action as per the extant rules, laws and schemes is taken in the matter without any further delay.

Rights activist and lawyer Radhakanta Tripathy had drawn the attention of NHRC highlighting the distressing incidents of mortgaging children for final rites of their fathers, who were sole breadwinners of the respective families.

“The complainant has brought to the notice of the Commission two incidents of extreme suffering of the labourers. In one incident, a family went to work in Telangana where the husband died. The wife brought the body to Orissa but the owners of the brick kiln forcibly kept her daughter as bonded labourer to pay the amount back. In another incident, one lady was forced to pawn two of her sons to feed other children. The family is on the verge of starvation. The complainant has requested for intervention of the Commission in the matter”, the NHRC said in its order.

“This is a serious matter. The Chief Secretary, Govt. of Odisha and the Chief Secretary, Govt. of Telangana are directed to ensure that immediate appropriate action as per the extant rules, laws and schemes is taken in the matter without any further delay. An Action Taken report be submitted to the Commission within four weeks for record”, NHRC ruled.