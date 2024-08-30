Negligence of Tughlakabad MLA behind making slum residents homeless: Delhi BJP

Delhi BJP spokesperson Vikram Bidhuri on Friday strongly condemned the demolition of over 100 houses in the JJR Camp slum in the Tughlakabad area, and claimed that the residents were given just two days’ notice.

Along with Bidhuri, a large number of BJP workers staged a protest against the demolition squad that had arrived to carry out the work.

The BJP leader has alleged that criminal negligence of the local MLA, Sahiram Pahalwan is responsible for the slum dwellers becoming homeless, as he could have well in time ensured that DUSIB (Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board) guaranteed their rehabilitation, thereby preventing what happened.

Advertisement

Bidhuri has also claimed that the demolition action was carried out with the approval of DUSIB, which is responsible for slum cluster rehabilitation in Delhi, and the body had refused to take responsibility for their rehabilitation.

Meanwhile, as part of its ongoing party expansion campaign in Delhi’s slum clusters, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva has been leading party leaders and workers in a contact campaign across the city’s slum clusters every Sunday since the past month.

The state unit of the saffron party has said that during the course of this campaign, party leaders have understood the problems faced by slums dwellers, that include high electricity bills, shortage of drinking water, water logging, lack of toilets, and several issues related to health and education.

On coming Sunday, September 1, beginning 8 am to 12 pm, the Delhi BJP leaders led by Sachdeva will join the slum cluster residents in a protest to highlight their local issues, an official statement said.