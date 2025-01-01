NDMC to strike balance between modernity, environmental conservation

New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) Vice-Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal

said on Wednesday that the civic body was committed to maintaining a

balance between modernity and environmental conservation while

focusing on meeting the needs of citizens, businesses, and visitors.

He also outlined several initiatives for 2025 aimed at setting new

benchmarks in municipal governance.

In the field of education, Chahal announced that the NDMC plans to

introduce smart classrooms, provide tablets to students from grades 10

to 12, and implement a management information system (MIS) for

real-time monitoring of student performance. The NDMC Navyug School on

Pandara Road will be upgraded as a model school.

For better civic services, he said the civic body has launched a

night-time cleaning program, starting with a pilot project at Khan

Market, which will be expanded across the city. Additionally, the

first phase of a 24×7 water supply project will begin in the Vinay

Marg area, focusing on infrastructure modernization and real-time

monitoring.

The NDMC vice-chairman also mentioned the council plans to transition

to 100 per cent renewable energy and expand solar installations under

the “PM – Surya Ghar Free Electricity Scheme”.

“Environmental measures include the use of smog guns, mechanical

cleaning machines, and mist sprays on electric poles. A total of 3.25

lakhs Tulip bulbs have been planted along with NDMC’s other green

initiatives to enhance the city’s aesthetic appeal,” he said.

Chahal stated that market redevelopment would be prioritised,

incorporating green infrastructure, energy-efficient lighting, and

improved accessibility for senior citizens and differently-abled

individuals. The NDMC will construct international-standard toilets,

expand facilities for women and transgender individuals, and upgrade

public restrooms.

He called upon the citizens, visitors, and stakeholders to support

NDMC’s initiatives to make New Delhi a clean, green, and world-class

city, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a

Developed India by 2047.