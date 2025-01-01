NDMC to strike balance between modernity, environmental conservation

NDMC to host ‘Suvidha Camp’ on Jan 4
The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) announced on Tuesday that it will organise its next 'Suvidha Camp' on January 4 to provide information, facilitation, and grievance redressal services for its stakeholders.
New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) Vice-Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahalsaid on Wednesday that the civic body was committed to maintaining abalance between modernity and environmental conservation whilefocusing on meeting the needs of citizens, businesses, and visitors.
New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) Vice-Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal
said on Wednesday that the civic body was committed to maintaining a
balance between modernity and environmental conservation while
focusing on meeting the needs of citizens, businesses, and visitors.
He also outlined several initiatives for 2025 aimed at setting new
benchmarks in municipal governance.
Advertisement
In the field of education, Chahal announced that the NDMC plans to
introduce smart classrooms, provide tablets to students from grades 10
to 12, and implement a management information system (MIS) for
real-time monitoring of student performance. The NDMC Navyug School on
Pandara Road will be upgraded as a model school.
Advertisement
For better civic services, he said the civic body has launched a
night-time cleaning program, starting with a pilot project at Khan
Market, which will be expanded across the city. Additionally, the
first phase of a 24×7 water supply project will begin in the Vinay
Marg area, focusing on infrastructure modernization and real-time
monitoring.
The NDMC vice-chairman also mentioned the council plans to transition
to 100 per cent renewable energy and expand solar installations under
the “PM – Surya Ghar Free Electricity Scheme”.
“Environmental measures include the use of smog guns, mechanical
cleaning machines, and mist sprays on electric poles. A total of 3.25
lakhs Tulip bulbs have been planted along with NDMC’s other green
initiatives to enhance the city’s aesthetic appeal,” he said.
Chahal stated that market redevelopment would be prioritised,
incorporating green infrastructure, energy-efficient lighting, and
improved accessibility for senior citizens and differently-abled
individuals. The NDMC will construct international-standard toilets,
expand facilities for women and transgender individuals, and upgrade
public restrooms.
He called upon the citizens, visitors, and stakeholders to support
NDMC’s initiatives to make New Delhi a clean, green, and world-class
city, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a
Developed India by 2047.
Advertisement