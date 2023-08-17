NDMC organises workshop on ‘gender sensitisation’

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) organised a one-day workshop on gender sensitisation and awareness on provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) and Prevention of Sexual Harassment (PoSH) for heads of the schools and teachers at the NDCC Convention Centre here on Thursday.

NDMC chairman Amit Yadav inaugurated the workshop in the presence of Director (Education) R P Sati, Shruti Pandey, psychologist from NCERT, Dr. Rajeev Seth (MD) AIIMS, Sudarshan Kumar, Chief Engineer-NDMC, Principals, Vice-Principals, Headmasters and teachers of all Atal Adarsh Vidyalaya and Navyug Schools.

Addressing the audience, Yadav highlighted various facts that come under POCSO and POSH. He stressed the importance of a safe and conducive environment for the children and the need to be vigilant and attentive.

He called for giving a patient hearing if cases under POCSO & POSH come in and take adequate and appropriate action by informing the concerned authorities for further necessary action.

He said if any incident related to sexual offence comes to the notice to anyone and he does not inform and initiate any action, he would also be considered as an accomplice in that incident as per the provisions of the POCSO act.

Yadav said “We should provide a safe and better environment to our schools for overall development of the students.”

In the first session, Sudarshan Kumar, C.E (Civil), NDMC spoke on the topic ‘Guru Shishya Parampara’. He enlightened the audience to the core while taking them into the realm of spiritual and intellectual journey of the beautiful ‘Guru Shishya Parampara’ which is a key feature of Education.

In the second session, Shruti Pandey, an eminent psychologist from NCERT Department of Career Guidance and Counseling said it is very important to build a positive school culture and climate for respectful behavior to all members of the school community at all times. The resource person explained about the significance of gender sensitization, POCSO Act and POSH. She further defined POCSO and shared information regarding punishment.

Dr Rajeev Seth, MD an eminent doctor of AIIMS emphasised on consequences of Child neglect and the importance of safeguarding children’s rights.

R P Sati, Director (Education) shared and revealed some grievances of child abuse that generally take place in the community and he also sensitized the teaching fraternity about their role.