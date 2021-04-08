With the aim to connect the school children with nature while learning, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) in association with the Directorate General of Human Resource Development wing of the Ministry of Finance has introduced the project “Srishti-Learning about Nature Class”- in its school.

“Srishti”- The Nature-Based Classroom was inaugurated by Neetu Lall Butalia, Director General- Human Resource Development Wing of Ministry of Finance, Department of Revenue (Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Custom) Government of India at Atal Adarsh Bengali Balika Vidhyalaya, Gole Market, New Delhi in the presence of Shailesh Kumar, Additional Director General and DP Singh Director (Education) –NDMC.

Under this Project ‘Srishti’-the nature-based classroom is developed with a herbal and aromatic plant yard in which sapling of Basil (Tulsi) Dill, Rosemary, Aloe, Fennel, Sage, Lemon Grass were planted. Along with these, an open-air eco-shade (Gazebo) equipped for teaching and learning tools like table, chair, whiteboard and microphone for instructor and eco stools for students are provided.

On the occasion, Butalia while explaining the object of the project said that keeping in the mind with learning about nature, ‘Srishti’ – Nature-Based Classroom is developed under the Swachhta action plan in the school for the students. She further said that it is important to expose young minds to the wealth of nature and nudge them to love, understand, appreciate and nurture nature whose bounties touch every human life.

Director Education -NDMC DP Singh hoped that this activity will not only enrich the knowledge of students but it is anticipated this will also have a positive effect on the whole learning process.

On the occasion of the inauguration, officials from the Ministry of Finance, Department of Education-NDMC, school teachers and students were also present.