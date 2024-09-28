NDMC hosts cultural event in honour of ‘Safaikarmis’ as part of Swachhata Hi Seva campaign

In order to recognise the essential role ‘Safaikarmis’ play in maintaining a clean and healthy city, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) in collaboration with National School of Drama on Saturday organised a special cultural event dedicated to the ‘Safaikarmis’ (Sanitation workers) at Navyug School, Sarojini Nagar, here.The event, titled “For Safaikarmis, By Safaikarmis”, featured various performances and artistic displays by the safaikarmis themselves, showcased their hidden talents to their family members, who were the honoured guests at the event.

In addition to the performances by ‘Safaikarmis’, school students from Navyug School and Atal Adarsh Vidhyalaya also participated, demonstrating their extracurricular talents and commitment to the cause of cleanliness. Adding to the cultural vibrancy, representatives from the prestigious National School of Drama (NSD) presented special performances, further elevating the event’s appeal.

This cultural celebration was held under the Swachhata Hi Sewa 2024 campaign, which runs from September 17 to October 2 every year. The campaign, part of the broader Swachh Bharat Mission, is designed to mobilise citizen participation and raise awareness of cleanliness. The NDMC emphasised on the importance of recognising the contributions of the ‘Safaikarmis’, due to sanitation workers being the backbone of the city’s cleanliness efforts. This event is a small way of showing appreciation for their hard work and dedication.

This initiative aligns with the Swachhata Hi Seva (SHS) 2024 campaign, under the theme “Swabhav Swachhata – Sanskaar Swachhata” (Personal Cleanliness – Cultural Cleanliness), promoting citizen participation and collective responsibility in sanitation efforts across the city.The focus of SHS 2024 is to not only celebrate the achievements of sanitation workers but also to encourage continued efforts towards making India garbage-free. This year marks the 10th anniversary of the launch of the Swachh Bharat Mission, adding significance to the occasion.

On the occasion, NDMC-MOH, Dr. Deepak Mittal, CMO, Dr. Shakuntala Srivastava, Dr. Ankita Rai, Dr. Vijay Patel along with sanitation inspectors, safaikarmis, teachers, students, parents and senior officials and heads of other Departments of NDMC were present.