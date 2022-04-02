Navratras begin at Vaishnodevi amidst strict safety arrangements

Jammu, 2 March. The nine days long holy Chaitra Navratras began on Saturday at the cave shrine of Vaishnodevi amidst strict safety arrangements to prevent any newyear-like stampede in which 12 pilgrims were killed and 16 injured.

CRPF, police and other security forces have been deployed in strength in the base town of Katra and the 13-kms long uphill track to the cave shrine to properly handle the rush of pilgrims.

Hundreds of pilgrims from Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan and other parts of the country have reached for performing pilgrimage.

CEO Shrine Board, Ramesh Kumar, is constantly reviewing and monitoring the regulation of pilgrims along with other arrangements all along the track, in the Bhawan Area and interacting with the pilgrims enquiring about the facilities made by the Shrine Board for their facilitation. Besides, special teams of Shrine Officers have been constituted for monitoring hassle-free operation of Yatra at all the stations on the track leading to the Holy Shrine.

Amidst chanting of Vedic Mantras and performance of other religious ceremonies, Shat Chandi Maha Yagya organised by Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board at the Holy Cave Shrine of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Ji commenced on the auspicious occasion of beginning of Chaitra Navratras. The Maha Yagya marks the onset of the nine-day long ‘Chaitra Navratra’ festival, which is being performed at the Holy Cave Shrine for peace, prosperity and health of humanity, will conclude with Purna Ahuti on Mahanavami.

Ramesh Kumar, Chief Executive Officer, Shrine Board; other officers of the Shrine Board and a large number of pilgrims were present on the occasion. The Shat Chandi Maha Yagya will be telecast from 11.30 PM to 1.00 PM daily from today onwards during Navratras.

Like in the past, the Bhawan of Shri Mata Vaishnodevi, Atka and the area surrounding it have been profusely decorated with flowers.

The decorations are made with indigenous-foreign fruits and flowers, as well as huge reception doors and pandals, etc. have been installed in the Bhawan Area.

Likewise, illumination of the Bhawan area with attractive and colourful lights has also been done. The breathtaking and festive decorations are a special visual delight for pilgrims who trek about 13km from Katra to Bhawan.

The Shrine Board has also made elaborate arrangements for facilitating a large number of pilgrims who are expected to pay obeisance at the Sanctum Sanctorum during Navratras. These arrangements include ensuring round the clock water and power supply all along the tracks leading to the Shrine, sanitation and sanitisation, availability of special “fast related” food.

Besides, all routes leading to the Holy Cave Shrine have been fully maintained for smooth movement of pilgrims.