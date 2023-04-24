Naveen dedicates Shankha Bhavan to service of people

Shankar Bhawan (Photo:SNS)

A new era had begun in Odisha in 1997 with the birth of the BID based on the principles of the legendarylate Biju Patnaik to serve the people of thestate and today it has been transformed into a social movement said BJD presi- dent Naveen Patnaik while inaugurating the grand new party office’ Sankha Bhavan’ here on Sunday.

He dedicated the multistoried party office to the people of Odisha and said Sankha Bha var’ will be the confluence point ofthose who love the state and wishtoserve the people. It will unite Odisha people and allpro grams held here will be for the people of the state.

It will be dedicated to the development of education, art and culture of Odisha and will promote Jagannath cul- ture, he said. The Sankha Bhavan will send out the mes- sage of” Vasudhaiva Kutum- bakam”, he said.

“Let’s get together and take forward the tradition of ser- vice and dedicate ourselves to glorify the culture and pride of our motherland,” said the BJD supremo.

He attributed BJD success to consistency and a peaceful disposition. Righteousness has led to joy and peace to pros perity, he observed.

The inauguration was a mega event and the building showcased the rich art and cul- ture of the state.



A huge Conch’ (symbol of BIDparty) and portraits of Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra on the exterior, halls in the party office named after legendary Utkalmani Gopabandhu, Utkalgouraba Madhusudan, poet Sarala Das, Veer Suren- dra Sai, Buxi lagabadnhu, Bhima Bhoi. Upendra Bhan- ja, Maharaja Krushna Chan- dra Dev, Saheed Laxman Naik, Rama Devi, Baji Rout and others.



The BJD president Naveen Patnaik’s office on the third floor Party leaders and workers Had gathered for the inauguration.