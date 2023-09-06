National capital decked up to welcome delegates for G20 Summit

The national capital is all decked up to welcome the delegates for the G20 Summit that will be held on September 9-10.

Visuals from Dhaula Kuan show exquisite lightning with the G20 theme “One Earth, One Family, One Future” as well as the Life Size “Vighnaharta” sculpture at the trijunction in front of the Dhaula Kuan Metro Station on NH-48.

The Bharat Mandapam at Pragati Maidan – the main venue of this gala event, has been illuminated and decorated with plants, flowers and other festive items. A 28-foot-tall Nataraja statue also seemed gleaming at night.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police continued its vehicle checking drive on the second consecutive day in the national capital in the wake of the G20 Summit.

Surprise checks were conducted at Yusuf Sarai between Tuesday night and the early hours of Wednesday. Police personnel were seen conducting thorough inspections by halting vehicles.

The Delhi Police started conducting vehicle checking at India Gate and other parts of the city between Monday night and early hours on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, a paramilitary force along with a senior officer of Delhi Police has been deployed at Tilak Bridge in the national capital ahead of the G20 summit. They were deployed as a precautionary move as Khalistani elements had threatened to deface properties in the area.

Earlier on Tuesday, Delhi Police Special Commissioner, Law and Order Dependra Pathak said that G20 was a prestigious summit and the Delhi police are confident that law and order arrangements would be flawless.

“G20 is a prestigious summit. It is a matter of pride for India and Delhi. Delhi police have the focused responsibility of safety, security, law and order. We are taking it as a challenge. We are planning it with professional excellence and executing it on the ground. We are doing rehearsals for it. For the summit area, certain segments of Delhi police are focused,” Delhi Police Special Commissioner, Law and Order Dependra Pathak said while speaking to reporters.

India is all set to host the G20 Summit in New Delhi from September 9-10. World leaders will arrive in New Delhi to attend the G20 Summit. The summit will be hosted at the state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

Notably, India assumed the G20 presidency on December 1 last year and about 200 meetings related to G20 were organized in 60 cities across the country.