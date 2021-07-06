BJP national chief JP Nadda and Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday visited Atal Tunnel Rohtang where they were accorded a rousing welcome at the north portal by officers of BRO and GREFF, besides the general public.

Nadda and Thakur were also given a warm reception at the south portal of the Tunnel and at Sissu by people of Lahaul-Spiti district in the traditional manner.

Later, Nadda appreciated the engineering marvel created by the engineers of BRO and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for envisaging personal interest in realizing the dream of former PM Atal Behari Vajpayee to construct a tunnel to connect the landlocked hinterland Lahaul-Spiti with the rest of the world.

He added the tunnel was also important from a strategic point of view for ensuring uninterrupted supply of logistics and other support to the Army posted at the frontiers.