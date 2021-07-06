BJP national chief J P Nadda on Monday called on party workers to work with dedication and coordination to ensure victory of the party in ensuing bye-elections to two assembly constituencies and one Lok Sabha constituency.

Addressing a party meeting in Kullu, Nadda said party workers must also effectively highlight the policies, programmes and achievements of the Central as well as state governments to ensure strengthening of BJP at the grass root level.

“The party functionaries must also ensure that they discharge their responsibilities with renewed zeal. Party workers are the backbone of any organization and must come up to the expectations of their leadership,” he added.

He urged the BJP leaders and workers to visit hospitals and extend all possible help to the needy.