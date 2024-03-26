MP: 2 tiger cubs found dead in Umaria

Two tiger cubs were found dead on Tuesday in different core areas of Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve in Umaria district of Madhya Pradesh, taking the number of tiger deaths in the park to 22 in the past one year.

According to information, both the deceased tiger cubs were under a year old. The first cub was found dead in the core area of Gadpuri beat of Khitoli range of the park.

The other cub was found dead in the Sehra beat of the Panpatha core zone of the park.

Advertisement

According to park officials, the deaths of the cubs appeared to be from injuries sustained in fights with other tigers.

At least nine tigers have died in the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve from January till date in 2024. The total tiger deaths in the park in the past year have gone up to 22.