Mother is like Earth with patience and vastness: CM Rekha Gupta

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta paid rich tributes to mothers for the love, patience, and sacrifice they invest in a child’s life and stand as a rock to defend him in all his/her struggles.

On the occasion of International Mothers’ Day, Gupta said a mother not only symbolizes love but also courage and dedication as the most sacred inspiration in a person’s life. “As we celebrate Mother’s Day, let us also honour the spirit of Bharat Mata, who represents the collective identity and strength of our nation, ” she contended.

“Salute to every mother, the foundation of a house and also to Mother India, who is the identity of the entire country,” she added.

At an event of the women doctors in the city on the occasion of Mothers’ Day on Sunday, Gupta said it is a matter of emotion for her as she believes a doctor and a mother hold a lot of significance in a person’s life.

Taking to social media platform X, the CM mentioned that both are true protectors, healers, and silent warriors.

“On this special day, I express my heartfelt respect and gratitude to all mothers for their love, sacrifice and precious care,” she said.

Highlighting the importance and role of a mother, Gupta said a mother does not only give birth but also shapes a child’s life. “She is as tolerant as the earth, as vast as the sky, and as steadfast as a mountain. In Valmiki Ramayana, Lord Shri Ram says that the mother and the motherland are better than heaven,” she added.

The CM said while honouring motherhood, everyone must remember those brave mothers whose sons and daughters are deployed on the country’s borders, steadfast and dedicated in the service of the nation.

A mother is not just a symbol of love but also of courage, dedication, and the purest inspiration in life. “We bow to every mother who is the foundation of her family and to Bharat Mata, who is the identity of us all,” Gupta added.