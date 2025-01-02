Modi squandered most of his time fighting opposition, unleashing ED, CBI: AAP’s Jasmine Shah

AAP leader Jasmin Shah on Thursday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for “squandering” most of his time fighting the opposition and unleashing central agencies despite getting the historic mandate.

In an exclusive podcast with The Statesman, the AAP leader was asked about his views on Prime Minister Modi.

WATCH NOW | Aam Aadmi Party leader #JasmineShah, speaking with '#TheStatesmanTalk' , stated that no political party in India's history has ever received a mandate as significant as the one #AAP secured in the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections.

“I think he has a mandate which few prime ministers in the history of India have….this is the third term but, unfortunately he squandered most of his time fighting opposition parties and unleashing the CBI and ED and doing very little that will actually take India in the direction of a developed nation..,” he said.

The AAP leader further clarified that he is not saying this as a member of an opposition party but on the changes that has taken place in the last 10 years .

“In terms of GDP, we have become the fifth largest country in the world but what matters to the average Indian is per capita income. On that front, we rank at 160 of 180 countries… In the last 20 years, we have stagnated…,” he stated.

“But the more important welfare measures is the Human Development Index that tell you about the overall health, education of the people of the country… Our rank in 2015 was 130, today our rank is 134… Bangladesh, China, Srilanka and even Bhutan ranks better than India.

“We are right now seeing a job crisis…wage crisis… The average wage of the people of India are not increasing but one section is doing really good… The rich… The top 1 per cent… 15 lakh crore loans are being written off.. the largest corporate tax cut in the history is being given and it has not helped in more jobs but their profits have increased… This is where I think the country and the prime minister has squandered a brilliant opportunity…,” he added.