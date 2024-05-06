Modi, Shah, Nadda among BJP’s star campaigners in Delhi LS polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda will lead the saffron party campaign for Delhi Lok Sabha polls to be held on 25 May.

According to the list of 40 star campaigners for Delhi Lok Sabha polls forwarded to the Election Commission by BJP’s national general secretary Arun Singh, a copy of which was released on Monday by party’s Delhi unit chief Virendra Sachdeva, besides Modi, Shah and Nadda, Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal, Hardeep Singh Puri and Arjun Ram Meghwal will also campaign.

The list also includes the names of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, his counterparts Himanta Biswa Sarma ( in Assam), Pushkar Singh Dhami ( in Uttarakhand), Nayab Singh Saini (in Haryana), Mohan Yadav (in Madhya Pradesh)and Bhajan Lal Sharma (in Rajasthan).

The other prominent names in the list are Union Minister of State Meenakshi Lekhi, Dr Harsh Vardhan, Mukthar Abbas Naqvi, Hema Malini, Gautam Gambhir, Vijay Goel, Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Ramesh Bidhuri.

Former Delhi minister Arvinder Singh Lovely, who recently joined the BJP days after resigning as Delhi Congress chief, is also included in the list of star campaigners.

Notably, the AAP on Saturday released a list of 40 star campaigners including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is currently lodged in jail, and his wife Sunita Kejriwal for the Delhi LS polls.