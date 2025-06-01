Moderate rain, gusty winds at 96 kmph hit Delhi

Delhi on Sunday evening received moderate rainfall with strong winds gusting up to 90 kmph bringing temporary relief from the heat meanwhile the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a warning for rain and thunderstorms for the next three days.

The city also recorded thundersquall as observed at Safdarjung from 4:35pm-4:37pm with maximum gust reaching 66 kmph, another at 5:05 pm-5:07 pm with maximum gust reaching upto 80 kmph. Another was recorded at Palam during 4:28 pm-4:30 pm with maximum gusts reaching 96 kmph, the weather office mentioned.

Advertisement

The IMD added that a Western Disturbance as a cyclonic circulation over north Pakistan in middle troposphere levels, another cyclonic circulation over Haryana in lower troposphere levels along with moisture from Arabian Sea combinedly caused the rain and thunderstorm in Delhi-NCR and other Northern states.

Advertisement

Notably, due to the rain, the city saw an average dip of over 12 degrees Celsius which is 1.5 times fall in the temperature as compared to the same weather activity on Saturday.

Out of the 10 weather stations in the national capital, nine recorded a dip of over 10 degrees Celsius due to the strong winds and light rain with Safdarjung and Palam recorded a highest fall of 14 degrees Celsius while the lowest was at Pitampura which recorded a dip of 9.3 degrees Celsius.

Due to the strong winds, a tree uprooted on the outer ring road in the carriageway from IIT towards Munirka near DDA Flats, while in another uprooting incident, a large tree fell in a park at Kaveri Apartments in Vasant Kunj. However, no injuries were reported in both the incidents.

Moreover, flight operations were affected at Indira Gandhi International Airport with FlightRadar24, a flight tracking website pegging the average delay in departures at 40 minutes.

Before entering Delhi, the weather system triggered winds of 60 kmph in Hisar, 40 kmph in Bhiwani, and 20 kmph in Rohtak between 3.30 pm and 3.45 pm

Notably, May was recorded as the wettest with Delhi receiving186.4 mm of rainfall, the highest ever recorded for the month in the city against normal of 30.1 mm.