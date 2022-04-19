Model Jail Chandigarh celebrates Golden jubilee Year in 2022

The Model Jail Chandigarh is celebrating Golden Jubilee Year of its inception in 2022. During its 50 years of History, it has housed many political prisoners including some high profile inmates, who went on to become Governors of different States of India right from the Burail jail.

The Model Jail, Chandigarh was initially set up as a sub Jail in 1972 which was upgraded to District Jail in 1975. It was elevated in status as a Model Jail equivalent to a Central Jail in January 1990. After completing 50 years of its inception in 2022,

For the last three decades, the Model Jail, Chandigarh has housed some High-Security Prisoners who are still lodged in Model Jail, Chandigarh.

Continuing its efforts towards the betterment and rehabilitation of the prisoners, the Model Jail Chandigarh has set up a “Modern Mulakat Room” and Centralized “Radio Station cum Public Addressing System” for the prisoners which have been inaugurated by Hon’ble Governor Punjab-cum Administrator UT, Chandigarh Banwarilal Purohit, on 18-04-2022.

Other dignitaries present on the occasion were ,Nitin Kumar Yadav, Home Secretary, Chandigarh Administration, Praveer Ranjan Director General of Police, Omvir Singh Bishnoi, Inspector General Of Police, Deepak Purohit, Inspector General of Prisons, UT, Chandigarh, Tejinder Singh, Deputy Inspector General of Police, NIA, Chandigarh, Kuldeep Singh Chahal, Senior Superintendent of Police, UT, Chandigarh were present on this occasion.

Deepak Purohit, IPS, Inspector General of Prisons, UT, Chandigarh welcomed Banwarilal Purohit, Hon’ble Administrator UT, Chandigarh and other dignitaries, present on the occasion. IG Prisons informed that the Model Jail Chandigarh is the only jail in the Union Territory which caters to the needs of two States and Chandigarh during any event. Many reformative and welfare activities are being undertaken in the Model Jail, Chandigarh for the prisoners providing skill-based training in different fields so as to make them self reliant after their release from jail. The main purpose of these initiatives is to bring the inmates into the mainstream of the Society. IG/Prisons further informed that the Prison Department has also taken the following initiatives;

To provide education to all the illiterate prisoners by the literate prisoners so that the Model Jail Chandigarh may become “ Most Literate Jail in the Country ”. Literate prisoners can also continue their further study through IGNOU Study Center in the Model Jail Aged prisoners are also encouraged to start their study through adult education programme.

Telecast of " Man Ki Baat " addressed by the Hon'ble Prime Minister of India in the barracks of prisoners for better motivation and positivity.

To keep the area in Model Jail Burail neat and clean, " ShramDaan " by the prisoners and prison staff has been started fortnightly under Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan.

For the welfare and rehabilitation of the prisoners, many skill-based training courses in different fields have been started in modern Jail in Chandigarh to make the prisoners self-reliant after their release from jail.

After setting up of Art Gallery, many aspirant prisoners are getting training from the experts in their respective fields of art and craft.

Renaming of barracks has been done in the names of eminent personalities/freedom fighters so as to provide a conducive environment for personal

To ensure proper utilization of Solar Energy in the Model Jail, Chandigarh and to provide Solar Geysers for Female inmates ward and Senior Citizen Barrack.

Through a large Video Wall, All the activities in the Model Jail including the high-security ward are being monitored through 201 CCTV Cameras.

The motivational books have been made available in the Jail Library (Ravinder Nath Pustkalays).

Various Food items and furniture items are being prepared by the inmates in the jail which are being sold in its sale outlet at Nav Srijan Showroom, Sector- 22, Chandigarh.

IG/Prisons further informed that the Prison department has recently purchased two vehicles for the Bio Gas Plant which will be helpful to produce more biogas for the use of the jail kitchen.

IG/Prisons also thanked the Hon’ble Administrator for the inauguration of the Modern Mulakat Room which is equipped with all modern facilities for providing a better environment during interviews with their family/relatives. IG/Prisons also gave thanks for inaugurating the Centralized Radio Station cum Public Address System through which the prisoners will get a chance to put out their hidden talents like singing, and poetry This system will also be used as Public Address System whenever required.

The Hon’ble Governor Punjab-cum Administrator UT, Chandigarh while addressing the gathering, appreciated the initiatives as highlighted by the IG/Prisons and give a motivational speech. Hon’ble Administrator said that these reformative and welfare initiatives will motivate the prisoners to get the right path towards the mainstream of the Government. Hon’ble Administrator also appreciated the three unique initiatives of the prison department like the literacy program in the Jail, showing “Man ki Baat” to the prisoners and “Shramdaan” under “Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan”. He further added that these initiatives are unique and beneficial for the reformation of prisoners and bring dignity to their work. The Hon’ble Administrator, UT Chandigarh also inspired the inmates to change their minds toward corrective activities by narrating Indian methodology. Inmate Ravi ( changed name) informed that after viewing “Mann Ki Baat” on DD National television, they are inspired by the thoughts of the Hon’ble Prime Minister. Another inmate Vikram (changed name) informed that through Shram Daan, he and other inmates are keen to continue to shram daan to see the cleanliness of the Jail campus. The Hon’ble Administrator, UT, Chandigarh appreciated the food made for inmates and he had food in the jail along with inmates. On this occasion, the Hon’ble Administrator granted Rs. 5.00 Lacs to skill development and other reformative activities.

The Hon’ble Governor-cum- Administrator, Chandigarh while concluding said, “I hope that the inmates will also cooperate with the Prison Administration and will take the benefit of such reformative activities”.