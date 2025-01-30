MM Joshi, Gursharan Kaur cast votes availing home facility

Ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls, veteran BJP leader and former Union minister Murli Manohar Joshi, and Gursharan Kaur, wife of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, have exercised their franchise by availing the home voting facility.

In a statement, the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Delhi on Friday said,“Dr Murli Manohar Joshi, former Union Minister of Human Resource Development, aged 91, along with his wife, Tarla Joshi, aged 89, cast their votes from their residence. They were registered as Absentee Voters in the Senior Citizen category (AVSC).”

“Similarly, Gursharan Kaur, wife of former Prime Minister late Dr Manmohan Singh, cast her vote availing the home voting facility,” it said.

Notably, in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Singh had also utilised this facility to participate in the electoral process.

It may be mentioned that former Vice President Hamid Ansari had earlier cast his vote by availing the mobile postal ballot facility.

The home voting facility is available to voters above 85 years of age and PwDs offering them the option to cast their votes from their homes.