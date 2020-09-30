The CBI special court has acquitted all the 32 accused in the Babri Masjid Demolition case including Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) leaders LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti.

Pronouncing the verdict in the 28-year-old case, Special CBI judge SK Yadav said that the demotion was not a ‘planned incident but a spontaneous act.’

The charges against the three BJP leaders and other accused were of the conspiracy that led to the demolition of the mosque by the ‘kar sevaks’ on December 6, 1992.

The Special Court in Lucknow, in its verdict, said the CBI had failed to substantiate the charges levelled against the 32 accused for the past 28 years. The court also said that the video recordings submitted to the court were ‘tampered with.’

Judge Yadav pointed out that the prosecution did not have enough evidence against the accused. He also said that the authenticity of audio and video provided by the CBI could not be proven and the audio of the speeches was not clear.

The court also said that those who climbed on the dome were anti-social elements.

Senior BJP leaders LK Advani, 92, Murli Manohar Joshi, 86, Uma Bharti and Kalyan Singh were not present in the court but joined the proceedings via video link.

Former BJP MP Vinay Katiyar and Hindu leader Sadhvi Rithambhara, who were among the accused were present in court, said, “Sab Ramji ki kripa hai”.

Iqbal Ansari, Babri Masjid demolition plaintiff said, “I welcome acquittal of the 32 persons by the court. There should be no further dispute on the matter.”