Misguided AAP govt policies behind Delhi’s plight: LoP Gupta

Stepping up his attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta said on Wednesday that the ruling dispensation’s “misguided” policies are the main reason for the plight of national capital and alleged that the government has failed on all fronts.

Addressing a gathering during his campaign, Gupta, who is also the BJP’s candidate from the Rohini Assembly constituency, stated that the AAP government, over the past decade, has offered nothing but empty promises to public under the guise of development.

He alleged lack of improvement in health services, absence of revolution in education, and failure to enhance basic infrastructure under the AAP government.

The leader of the Opposition accused the city government of using publicity stunts like Mohalla clinics, school reforms, and free services as mere showpieces.

He also claimed that the citizens of Delhi are suffering due to inflation, poor sanitation, and drinking water crises. “The AAP government that is mired in corruption and lacking transparency, has exposed its reality to the people. The misguided policies of the government are the main reason behind Delhi’s plight and it has failed in every sector of development,” he said.

Lauding the policies and initiatives of the Central government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, he said they are unprecedented in advancing the nation’s progress.

The leader of the Opposition highlighted schemes such as Ujjwala Yojana, Jan Dhan Yojana, Ayushman Bharat Yojana, and the Har Ghar Nal Yojana saying these have positively transformed the lives of millions.

“Delhi now needs a progressive government similar to Modi’s. Delhi requires a “double-engine government” led by the BJP,” he contended.

Gupta also outlined the promises made in BJP’s manifesto, including Rs 2,500 monthly honorarium for women under the ‘Mahila Samriddhi Yojana’, Rs 500 subsidy on gas cylinders for poor women, Rs 21,000 assistance for pregnant women, free cylinders during Holi and Diwali, free education from kindergarten to postgraduate levels, and Rs 5 lakh accident insurance for domestic workers and auto/taxi drivers.

He assured the public that these promises, along with other special schemes for the underprivileged, youth, and the elderly, would be fulfilled, with a strong focus on women’s safety.

Gupta urged the citizens to give the BJP a chance to write a new chapter of development in Delhi.