LoP saying only one hour allocated for discussion on budget is untrue: Delhi Speaker

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Wednesday said what AAP leader Atishi mentioned in a letter to him that only one hour was allocated for discussion on budget is “not true”.

According to speaker, he had received a letter from Leader of Opposition Atishi, where she mentioned that only one hour has been allocated for discussion on the budget, which he clarified is not true, and said that in the meeting of the Business Advisory Committee, in which opposition members were also present, it was decided that discussions on the budget will take place on March 26 and 27.

Additionally, all members will be given equal speaking time in proportion to their party’s representation, ensuring that every member gets a fair opportunity to speak, the speaker added.

The speaker said that the rules followed in previous sessions will be adhered to this time as well, and if the need arises, the session duration will also be extended.

Speaker said that it should be appreciated that discussions are taking place on every subject during the session.

He reiterated that the claim that only one hour has been allocated for the budget discussion is completely baseless and politically motivated.

Meanwhile, Atishi had written to the speaker asking about the alleged curtailment of the budget discussion, claiming that the ruling dispensation was attempting to evade discussion.

Writing to the Speaker she asked why the government allocated an hour for the discussion on budget and why it refused to present the Economic Survey.

Atishi has also raised concerns over the credibility of Budget 2025-26, and also said that after it is laid, several days of discussions follow and MLAs from both sides present views and the Finance Minister responds to all issues before the budget is finally passed.