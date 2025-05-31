Minor strangled to death by neighbour in Delhi’s Sitapuri

A 23-year-old youth was arrested for allegedly murdering a minor in Dwarka’s Sitapuri area in the southwest of the city, the Delhi police said on Saturday.

An official mentioned that the arrested, who identifies as Anas, a resident of Sitapuri, was a neighbor of the deceased and had entered the house with an intention to steal.

“A complaint was reported on Thursday regarding a 13-year-old girl who was murdered.” Ankit Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka), said. “It was further ascertained that few of the electronic gadgets, including mobile phones and tablets, were also missing from the complainant’s residence.”

On the basis of the complaint received at the Dabri police station, an investigation into this case was taken up by the police team.

While investigating this case and following the leads, the cops got their hands on Anas, who resided in the second house next to the deceased, the senior officer added.

During sustained interrogation with him, he admitted to having murdered the minor. During his confession further, he disclosed that he knew the family of the deceased and was planning to steal from their house.

Thereafter, seizing the right moment, he implemented his plan, he said. However, the girl witnessed him barging in the house and stealing, at which she panicked and raised an alarm, the DCP asserted while briefing about the case.

Furthermore, out of fear of getting caught for his deeds, he strangled the girl and took her life. After committing the crime, he fled the crime scene with a mobile phone and a tab.

A case has been registered against him, and an investigation into this case is ongoing by the police team, the DCP stated.