Minor fire in police station building in Gokulpuri

A minor fire broke out in a room of the Gokulpuri police station in North East Delhi on Friday afternoon. However, no injuries were reported in the incident and the flames were contained well in time, the cops said.

According to police, at 1:20 pm, a fire incident took place in a room on the fourth floor which was equipped with some LED panels, computer systems and furniture. In the incident three LED panels, some computers and furniture got damaged. But no casualties were reported in the incident, an official said, adding that the fire occurred due to fault in the electric lines. A further investigation in the matter has been initiated, he added.

Earlier on Thursday, a 25-year-old man was charred to death following a fire in the factory where he was working in the Mansarovar park area of North East Delhi. The deceased was identified as Ajeet, who used to work in the manufacturing unit. The body was handed over to the police by the firefighters.

