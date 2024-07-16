Minor fire breaks out at Maulana Azad Medical College hostel, none hurt

A minor fire broke out at the Dhanwanti hostel in Maulana Azad Medical College and Hospital in the early hours of Tuesday morning, the Delhi Fire Services said.

According to a fire official, a minor blaze broke out in the electricity meter panel on the ground floor of the hostel. However, no one was injured in the incident, the DFS said.

The fire department received a call regarding the blaze around 10 am. Seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Advertisement

The blaze was brought under control promptly. Based on preliminary findings, the primary cause of the fire is suspected to be a short circuit.

Due to the fire, there was distress among the hostellers.

A similar incident of fire was reported on the first floor of the Old Boys’ Hostel in Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi, last month.

On Monday night, a café in Mayur Vihar caught fire, which then spread to nearby shops. On receiving information, 23 fire tenders were rushed to the location, and it took around two hours for the firefighters to bring the blaze under control.