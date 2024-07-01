Minor fire at Delhi house building, none injured

In a quick action, the team of DFS controlled the fire in the switch room of Delhi house building in Barakhamba road area in Delhi on Monday.

According to Delhi fire services, a fire call was received in the switch room of a building and based on this two fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire was brought under control within fifteen minutes by the team.

According to locals, smoke was seen coming out of the switch room located on the ground floor of the Delhi House building. The primary reason for the fire was due to the overheating of the electrical equipment.

Following the fire, there was a panic among the nearby people and the people working in the building came downstairs leaving behind their offices. However the fire department reported no casualties in the incident.

The building houses various corporate offices and being a Monday morning, many employees were working in their offices. This has averted a big incident which was stopped at the nascent stage.

Recently last week a fire in a house in outer Delhi’s Prem Nagar area claimed the lives of four members in a family. Meanwhile, in another incident, fire struck a store room in the old emergency building of the Safdarjung Hospital.