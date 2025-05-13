Minor fire in portion of private hospital building in Uttam Nagar, none injured

A minor fire broke out in a section of BM Gupta Hospital located on Arya Samaj Road in Uttam Nagar, West Delhi, around 8 PM on Tuesday, according to officials from the Delhi Fire Service (DFS).

Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident.

According to DFS officials, a fire-related emergency call was received around 8 PM regarding a blaze at the hospital. In response, 11 fire tenders were dispatched to the site to contain the fire. The flames were brought under control, and cooling operations are currently underway.

The fire is reported to have originated in the nurses’ hostel located on the second floor and extended to a section of the third floor, which houses the hospital’s medical records.

The hospital building comprises a ground floor and three upper floors. Firefighting operations continued for over an hour, and the situation was declared “STOP” at 9:25 PM, DFS added.

Police confirmed that no babies or patients were present in the affected area at the time of the incident.

While the third floor also housed a dental facility, the fire was mainly confined to the records section, police added.