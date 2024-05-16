Minor fire at Delhi BJP office, no casualties or damage to property

A minor fire broke out at the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Delhi unit office on Thursday, which apparently was a result of a short circuit. There were no casualties or any damage to property reported in the incident

According to the Delhi BJP, there was a minor short circuit in the electricity meter box at their office at Pandit Pant Marg, which took place around 4.15 pm, that caused ‘a very small’ fire.

The New Delhi Municipal Coprporation’s electricity unit staff and the Delhi Fire Services teams reached the place in less than 15 minutes after the incident was reported, according to a BJP official.

The fire was brought under control by 4.30 pm, while the electricity supply of the office complex was affected for a while, which he said would take a few hours to restore.

An official of the saffron party’s Delhi unit confirmed that there was zero damage to property and no individual was hurt in the incident.

A total of three fire tenders were pressed into service, as per the fire department and the blaze was brought under control within minutes.

Meanwhile, during the past two days, incidents of fire in different parts of Delhi have so far claimed lives of two people including a labourer working at a paper storage godown in East Delhi’s Shakarpur and an Office Superintendent working at an office located in the Central Revenue (CR) building at the ITO.

In the CR building fire, as many as 21 fire department vehicles were rushed to the spot and the fire fighting operation took around four hours.