Dead body found in VIP room of BJP office in Assam

Lifeless body of a man was found in a VIP room of the BJP office in Assam’s Cachar district. The naked dead body was lying on a bed in the room.

Party workers discovered the body during the early hours of the morning. Bimalendu Roy, district party president, alerted the local police authorities about the incident.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Sudangshu Das, 48. He lived on the premises of the office for an entire year.

His body was transferred to the Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) for post mortem. Prior to this, a preliminary inquest was carried out by a magistrate to initiate the necessary procedures.

It may be mentioned here that a female BJP district unit leader committed suicide recently.