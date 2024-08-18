Minister Atishi and Mayor Shelly Oberoi interact with MCD school principals trained in IIM Ahmedabad

In a major turnaround for the schools run by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), an education revolution has started with their principals getting exposure to education at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad along the lines of the Delhi government schools, the Delhi government said.

Delhi Education Minister Atishi and Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Sunday interacted with 48 principals of MCD schools who returned to Delhi after a five-day training from IIM Ahmedabad.

During the interaction, the principals shared their experiences during the training at the IIM.

Apart from giving good education to children, it also encouraged them to make parents partners in education.

Speaking on the occasion, Atishi said the zeal and enthusiasm of our principals who returned after training from the IIM is worthwhile.

She said whenever a discussion is held about government schools, their teachers and principals, the whole country has a concept that they are indifferent, but she added tha she was happy that Delhi government school principals have worked to break this notion.

“Our principals will spread their enthusiasm, zeal and positivity to the teachers and children of their school,” she added.

She said that Arvind Kejriwal believes that unless teachers get world-class exposure, they cannot provide world-class education to children, and further said that this is why the principals of MCD schools were sent to IIM for training so that they get world class training and then use it to improve their schools.

Encouraging the principals, Education Minister Atishi said that the future of this country (students) is studying in schools and we have given the responsibility of shaping the future of the country to the teachers and principals of our schools.

” In such a situation, no one is more important for us than teachers and principals,” the minister added.

Atishi further said that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s vision is to give the same education to every child of Delhi as he gave to his own children.

“It is a matter of joy for us that so far more than 350 MCD principals have received training from various IIMs. And in the coming time more principals will go for training,” Atishi said.

On this occasion, Mayor Shelly Oberoi claimed that before 2022, there was no attention given to teachers and principals in the MCD schools, but

after the formation of the Aam Aadmi Party government, we gave full respect to our teachers and principals, she added.

She said that a principal has the responsibility of running the entire school as they are responsible for everything from children’s education to the school’s infrastructure.

Shelly Oberoi said that responsibility of providing the best training to principals has been fulfilled, and now they should fulfill their responsibility of providing the best education to every child studying in MCD schools, the Mayor added.

Speaking on the occasion, a principal, said, “Going to an institute like IIM Ahmedabad was like a dream. At first, I felt that the professors here prepare the top managers of the world, they would not know the ground reality of MCD schools. But during the training, this illusion of mine broke. Here we were respected like VIPs.”