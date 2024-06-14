Metro services to commence at 6 am on Phase-III sections on June 16

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said on Friday that metro services would commence from 6 am on Phase-III sections on June 16 in view of the Civil Services (Prelim) Examination held by UPSC.

“Metro train services on Phase-III sections which usually begin at 8 am on Sundays will begin at 6 am this Sunday i.e., 16th June, 2024. This arrangement is being made to facilitate the candidates appearing for Civil Services (Prelim) Examination held by UPSC this Sunday,” a DMRC spokesperson said on Friday.

These sections are Dilshad Garden-Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda), Noida City Centre-Noida Electronic City, Mundka-Brigadier Hoshiar Singh, Badarpur Border-Raja Nahar Singh (Ballabhgarh), Majlis Park-Shiv Vihar, Janakpuri West-Botanical Garden and Dhansa Bus Stand–Dwarka.

Advertisement

Metro services on the rest of the sections will remain running as per normal schedule from 6 am onwards, the spokesperson added.