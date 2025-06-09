Mercury soars to 45.3°C in Ayanagar as heat wave grips Delhi, IMD issues alerts

Delhi reeled under intense heat on Monday as heat wave conditions prevailed in isolated parts of the city. Ayanagar, in the southern region of the capital, recorded a scorching maximum temperature of 45.3 degrees Celsius, the highest so far this summer.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for the next two days and a yellow alert for the third day, warning of continued heat wave conditions in Delhi and Haryana.

The city’s maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded at 43.4°C and 27.6°C, respectively, both the highest of the season so far.

All weather monitoring stations in Delhi reported temperatures above 42°C, with Palam at 44.3°C, Ridge at 44.9°C, and Lodhi Road at 43.3°C among others.

According to the weather office, heat wave conditions were observed on Monday in Hisar, Sirsa, and Rohtak in Haryana and Ayanagar in Delhi. The Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi division of the IMD is expected to continue experiencing similar conditions over the next two days.

However, some relief is on the horizon. The IMD has predicted a respite from the heat spell on Friday with showers, gusty winds, and thunderstorms likely to bring down temperatures in the region.

Elsewhere in north India, several cities also faced extreme heat. Sirsa in Haryana recorded the highest maximum temperature at 46.4°C, while several other cities in the agrarian state also crossed the 45°C mark, according to IMD data.