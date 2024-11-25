Mercury rises by 2 degrees in Delhi

The national capital saw a surge of 2 degrees Celsius in the minimum temperature in the past 24-hours on Monday, the weather department said.

However, it has predicted a dip in minimum temperature in the city and more chilly days ahead from Tuesday as winter is expected to become intense as a fresh Western disturbance is likely to affect the Western part of the mighty Himalayas at the end of the week, it added.

The India Meteorological department (IMD) said there won’t be any change in the maximum temperature in the city which is in the range of 27 to 29 degree Celsius, while the minimum temperature lies in the range of 11 to 14 degree Celsius.

IMD has predicted that the minimum temperature is expected to go as low as 10 degrees Celsius by the end of this week with moderate to dense fog in the morning and evening hours.

Earlier this month, on November 13, the city witnessed the first fog of the season which continued for two days but after that the minimum temperature started to rise.

However, some of the Northern states of Haryana, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh continue to experience foggy mornings but mostly in isolated pockets.

Generally, the city experiences chilly winters in the months of December and January with temperatures ranging from 5 degrees to 25 degrees Celsius.