Mentally challenged girl gang-raped in Odisha, eight arrested

The Odisha police on Friday arrested eight persons on the charge of committing gang rape of a 19-year-old mentally challenged girl in Sundargarh district.

The accused persons had perpetrated sexual assault of the mentally unstable victim on 13 October in Hatibari locality in Nuagaon police station jurisdiction of Sundargarh district.

The police swung into action after the rape survivor’s parents lodged a complaint. A total of nine persons were involved in the gang-rape case. While eight were arrested today, another offender is still large, police said.

The accused persons booked under Indian Penal Code sections 376 (rape), 376-g (gang-rape), 292 (representation of person or any other object in obscene manner), 294 (obscene act), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) were later remanded to judicial custody, they added.