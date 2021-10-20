Medifree Digital Mobile App launched to provide integrated and paperless healthcare services

With a plan to provide digital, integrated and paperless healthcare services anywhere in India, a team of doctors has developed a mobile application, Medifree digital app.

The digital app is a totally `Made in India’ healthcare mobile app that aims at making the medical profession paperless to the patients by providing integrated services of doctors, laboratories/diagnostic centres and chemists/pharmacists digitally.

It is the first of its kind application that brings doctors, pharmacists/ patients and diagnostic centres on a single platform unlike most others applications.

The App is a comprehensive platform where allopathic, ayurvedic and homoeopathic doctors can all register and have access to complete medical records of the registered patients, though only with the consent of the patient.

“It is a platform where every user works independently but in an integrated manner,’’ says Kota-based Dr P. Chatter, one of the founder-Director. While we strongly believe that every patient must visit a doctor for physical examination at least once because human touch is essential in medical sciences, however, for minor ailments such as cough and cold, online consultation is advised, he adds. It is convenient for the patients as he saves time and money by eliminating visits to doctors, chemists and even diagnostic centres, if required.

To make the functioning transparent, Medifree Digital App provides videos showing advantages of registering for the practitioners, patients, laboratories and chemists even before registration. All videos are available on Medifree YouTube channel also. A healthy person can also register on the App and keep his/her medical records as the App provides 12MB space free for the purpose. The App can be downloaded from Google Playstore and an iOS version would also be available soon.

Registered patients will receive prescriptions via app to app message, email and SMS while and unregistered will receive it via email and SMS. For enhanced privacy, Medifree uses world’s most reliable Amazon Web Server (AWS), yet the services of Medifree are free of cost for all patients through healthcare service providers will continue to collect their charges/fee as before.

ends