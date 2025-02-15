MCD revises enforcement rates

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Saturday announced revised enforcement rates of composition fees, removal charges, and storage charges, superseding its previous circular dated July 19, 2023.

The new rates will apply to various entities, including hawkers, shopkeepers, transport companies, vehicle showrooms, and second hand car dealers among others, the MCD said in a release.

As per the revised rates, Composition Fee Rates range from Rs 600 for hawkers and squatters to Rs 15,000 for water trolleys.

Moreover, the removal charges vary based on the load weight, with the rates categorized in four slabs, starting from Rs 300 for loads up to 40 kg to Rs 2,000 for loads above five quintals.

Similarly, storage charges for goods other than vehicles has been fixed at Rs 100 for goods weighing less than a quintal and Rs 200 per quintal per day for goods weighing more than a quintal, while storage charges for vehicles range from Rs 500 for two-wheelers to Rs 8,000 for multi-axle trailers per day.

The revised rates aim to promote a cleaner and encroachment-free public space within MCD’s jurisdiction. The new rates will help better upkeep of public streets and places and reduce obstructions and encroachments, it said in a press statement.

The civic agency will adopt zero tolerance against the goods and vehicles obstructing, encroaching public spaces including public streets, it added.