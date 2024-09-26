MCD removes over 1,653 MT of waste in capital

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has removed 1,653.73 MT of silt, construction and demolition waste and debris from its 12 Zones across the city between September 24 to 25.

“MCD took up the task of removing the silt, construction and demolition waste in all its 12 Zones, and removed 404.65 MT of such waste on September 24 and 1249.08 MT on September 25,” the LG office said here on Thursday.

The maximum removal took place in the Shahdara South Zone with 122.25 MT and 861.58 MT waste getting removed over the two days. The Keshavpuram Zone was next with 92.80 MT and 69.00 MT of silt being removed respectively during the same period, it said. The waste removed have been duly deposited on the identified dumping sites where they will be reprocessed for successful bio-remediation, as per the LG office.

It may be mentioned here that the Lieutenant Governor (LG), Vinai Kumar Saxena, who had in a meeting to review air pollution on September 20, had stressed upon preparedness for mitigating it, well in advance.

He had asked the MCD, Public Works Department (PWD), New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) , Irrigation and Flood Control Department (I&FCD) and Delhi Jal Board (DJB) to take up a dust-free Delhi drive over the next one week / 10 days and asked for the same to be converted into a year-long campaign, according to his office.

Pollution caused by road dust is one of the two major contributors to air pollution in Delhi, and with the rains having stopped, dried up mud /silt accumulated on roads is flying high in the environment causing major air pollution, it said.