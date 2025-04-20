MCD must ban sale and registration of illegal, dangerous structures: Kapoor

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor on Sunday termed the statements by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders regarding the building collapse incident in North East Delhi’s Mustafabad as nothing but “crocodile tears.”

Kapoor said that according to the building department regulations of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), only ground plus three-floor constructions are permitted in Delhi.

Advertisement

The BJP spokesperson urged Municipal Commissioner Ashwani Kumar to immediately establish a Dangerous Buildings Department in all zones, declare all buildings with illegal fifth and sixth floors as dangerous, and impose a ban on their sale and registration.

Advertisement

He alleged that during 2015–2025, illegal construction flourished in several areas of the city under the protection of AAP MLAs and councillors, particularly in localities with a significant minority population.

He further claimed that these are areas where not even the police, let alone the Municipal Corporation, have been able to stop illegal construction.

Kapoor alleged that the past ten years are witness to the fact that whenever the MCD attempted to take action against illegal fifth and sixth-floor constructions, AAP MLAs such as Haji Yunus, Abdul Rehman, Amanatullah Khan, Imran Hussain, Somdutt, and Shoaib Iqbal led aggressive crowds in protest against such actions.

According to Kapoor, there are currently thousands of dilapidated buildings in Delhi that cause fatal accidents each year.

He demanded that the concerned authorities must issue notices and proceed with the demolition of such structures.