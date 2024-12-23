Logo

# Cities

MCD LoP terms mayor’s visit to Indira Camp after LG’s inspection a ‘show’

Leader of Opposition in Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh, on Monday, termed the mayor’s visit to Indira Camp at Rangpuri Pahadi a ‘show’ after the inspection by Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena.

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | December 23, 2024 9:13 pm

Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh (Photo:SNS)

Leader of Opposition in Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh, on Monday, termed the mayor’s visit to Indira Camp at Rangpuri Pahadi a ‘show’ after the inspection by Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena.

He said under the AAP rule in the MCD, the residents of Indira Camp are forced to live under deplorable conditions and the visit by the Mayor Mukesh Kumar, following the LG’s inspection, shows that the ruling party only believes in appearances and aims to take credit for the work initiated by him.

He pointed out that no cleanliness-related work has been done in Indira Camp over the past two years till the LG’s visit.

Castigating the AAP for allegedly forcing the residents of the city to live under such miserable conditions, the BJP leader said the promises made by the ruling party leaders before coming to power remained only on paper with nothing substantial being done till date.

