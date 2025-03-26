Logo

# Cities

MCD LoP slams AAP for ‘non-payment’ of salaries to employees

Leader of the Opposition in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh, on Wednesday, slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for allegedly failing to pay salaries of employees of the civic body.

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | March 26, 2025 6:35 pm

Leader of Opposition and former Mayor of the NDMC Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh

Attacking the AAP-led MCD, he said, “The AAP government could not pay February salaries to Group A and B employees due to its failure in governance. During the municipal elections, the AAP leaders made grand promises and false assurances to seize power, but now municipal employees are struggling for their salaries.”

“Today is March 26, and the February salary for Group A and B employees has still not been released. In just six days, two months’ worth of salaries would be overdue,” Singh said.

The AAP has failed on every front, and under its tenure, every resident of Delhi is suffering, he alleged.

The leader of the Opposition urged the mayor to immediately release the February salaries for all employees.

“The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will stage a protest against the Municipal administration if the salaries are not paid,” Singh said.

