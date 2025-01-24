MCD LoP Raja Iqbal Singh blames AAP for stray animal menace

Leader of the Opposition in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh, on Friday, alleged that the AAP-led civic body was neglecting the issue of stray animals in the national capital.

Singh claimed that the population of stray animals has significantly increased after the AAP came to power. So much so that the animals on the loose have become a menace for the residents and result in road accidents on a regular basis.

He accused the civic body under the AAP of neglecting the issue even though they (the AAP) had promised relief from the stray animals during the MCD polls. In fact, the situation has worsened further as the issue remained unresolved for the past three years.

The BJP leader said that the AAP makes tall claims during the elections but once in power, it does little to fulfill them. “There is not a single lane or street in the city where a congregation of stray animals can’t be found. I want to appeal to the voters to teach a lesson to the party in the assembly elections by voting for the BJP,” Singh said.